Chicago crime: Woman charged after man stabbed to death in South Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged with fatally stabbing a man on the West Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The stabbing happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard at about 3:26 a.m., police said. Keshia Golden, 33, stabbed a 30-year-old man during a domestic incident inside a home.

SEE ALSO | Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with a stab wound to his thigh, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

Golden was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

RELATED | Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed on Humboldt Park sidewalk, police say