Peoria shooting leaves 6 injured, police say

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Six people were injured after a shooting in Peoria Wednesday night, police said.

Peoria police officers responded to the 2200-block of West Marquette Avenue at about 9 p.m. and found multiple people wounded from a shooting.

Police said five of the victims were shot and another suffered a laceration.

All six victims were transported to hospitals, with a man and a boy in critical condition, police said. The other victims, a man and three boys, had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Peoria County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police, and the ATF responded to the scene to help with the investigation. No one is in custody.