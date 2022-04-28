May the 4th be with you: Celebrate Star Wars Day at these Chicago area events

CHICAGO

ELMHURST

EVERGREEN PARK

HIGHLAND PARK

NAPERVILLE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May the 4th be with you! To celebrate Star Wars Day this year, here's a list of events across the Chicago area taking place on May 4, 2022.Think you know everything about Star Wars? "Great, kid. Don't get cocky."Come by Empirical Brewery, Chicago's nerdiest brewery, to celebrate May the 4th with Star Wars Trivia, hosted by "How Star Wars Is It?" podcasters, Mike & Josiah! Feel like decking out in your best Jedi attire? Great! Prizes will be given out to best dressed as well as trivia winners.-Costumes are encouraged, but not required.-Trivia teams are max 4 people per team.-Food pop-up from Urban Tables!End the night with a dramatic reading of "William Shakespeare's Star Wars" by the founders of Counterfeit Combat!A night of cold beers, Star Wars fandom, and fun times. What better way to celebrate May the 4th?We invite you to join us for a special Star Wars Day Alumni Exchange. College of Engineering Professor Andrew Johnson will share the history of UIC's Electronic Visualization Laboratory's involvement in the first Star Wars movie. He will be joined by Physics Professor Dirk Morr, from the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, to talk us through the science of Star Wars. Traveling faster than light, light sabers, the death star, holograms-how does it all work (or not)?Join us at our *BYOB* studio as we paint a piece by a local artist! Ticket price includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction, and a take-home canvas, glass set or wood surface!Ages 18 and up. $39 per person.6:30pm - 7:00pm BYOB Cocktail Reception7:00pm - 9:00pm Painting- The first 30 minutes of the event is the time to settle in and grab your drink of choice. We are BYOB, so bring what you would like to drink!- We have glasses, wine openers, plastic ware, paper plates, napkins and ice here for you. You're welcome to bring any food items; please note table space is limited.Padawans, it's time to use the Force. Test your skills at our Jedi Academy. If successful you are, a Jedi you will become. For grades 3-5. Live in-person. Registration with an EPL card required. (630) 279-8696 or email kids@elmlib.orgIt's Star Wars Day! Join us for a trivia contest and a craft project. For grades 9-12. Live in-person. Registration required. (630) 279-8696 or email reference@elmlib.orgExperience Star Wars like never before with this thrilling insider's look at one of the most treasured film series in the galaxy! Hear inside jokes, secret references, and dozens more exciting moments in this fantastic collection of film clips. Live in-person with virtual presenter. Registration required. (630) 279-8696 or email reference@elmlib.org.Channel the force on National Star Wars Day and join us for our Star Wars Party! Play Star Wars bingo, take part in outer-galactic crafts, and create your own Jedi Lightsaber. Kids get a free Star Wars book while supplies last. Costume welcome, though not required. No registration necessary.Pew Pew!! Star Wars day brings out all the Padawans, Jedis, and Rebel Alliance for a stellar afternoon! Participants will learn the lightsaber basics from a Jedi Master, create their own mini Ewok fairy house, and have an intergalactic sweet treat. Ages 6-9. Cost: $13/15 (resident/non-resident)Star Wars characters will spend an hour on Main Street in downtown Naperville offering free photo opportunities to celebrate May the 4th!If you want to celebrate May the 4th your own way, you can find ideas and tips for costumes, party decorations and things to do, plus recipes for blue milk and other treats, at