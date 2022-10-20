Robber steals cash drawer from McDonald's drive thru in Austin: Chicago police

A rather brazen robbery on took place Chicago's West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A robber stole a cash register from the drive-thru window of a McDonald's in the Austin neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The suspect drove a minivan up to the drive-thru window of the McDonald's in the 5600-block of West Roosevelt Road at about 4:05 a.m., police said.

Police said the suspect then broke the service window to gain access to the cash register drawer, which he stole and fled the scene.

McDonald's bringing back its Happy Meal Halloween Pails

No injuries were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.