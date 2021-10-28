McDonald's turns to IBM to improve drive-thru efficiency with AI

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-based McDonald's wants to speed up its drive-through business and the company hopes IBM can make that happen.
The fast-food giant is selling its automated order-taking system to the tech firm.
McDonald's wants IBM to include artificial intelligence to step up the drive-thru speed and efficiency, which would include using data stored about repeat orders.
McDonald's only knows who about 5% of its frequent customers are, and what they ordered previously.
