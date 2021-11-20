Saturday Morning Extra: Artis Senior Living

Saturday Morning Extra

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Artis Senior Living Centers provides care for seniors with memory loss, with a focus on the person rather than the disease that's affecting them.

Artis Senior Living has four area communities. To schedule a visit, go to www.TheArtisWay.com/WLS or call 224-236-0131.

Artis Senior Living of Bartlett - 1035 S. IL Route 59, Bartlett, IL 60103

Artis Senior Living of Elmhurst - 123 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Artis Senior Living of Lakeview - 3535 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60657 - offering assisted living and memory care services

Newly Opened Community - Artis Senior Living of Wilmette - 335 Ridge Rd., Wilmette, IL 60091

Upcoming Events: All of Artis Senior Living's communities host events to help educate and support caregivers; go to www.TheArtisWay.com/WLS to see the upcoming events in the area.
