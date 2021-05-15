Saturday Morning Extra: Artis Senior Living

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Artis Senior Living Centers provides care for seniors with memory loss, with a focus on the person rather than the disease that's affecting them.Caring for a loved one is hard on any given day without a pandemic. But a year later, studies are showing that caregivers are delaying their own wellness out of a sense of duty to their loved one. This is causing both physical and mental health issues for caregivers, and also creating negative environments for their loved ones who are left feeling isolated and disengaged.Mary Underwood is the vice president of Memory Care Services for all of Artis Senior Living.There are four locations around the city and suburbs, in Bartlett, Wilmette, Elmhurst and in the Lakeview neighborhood in the city.On-site visits and on-site tours are back! As state and local guidelines allow, Artis communities are beginning to welcome loved ones back for in-person visits both indoors and outdoors. In addition, they are also welcoming prospective families for on-site toursTo learn more about Artis Senior Living, visitor call 224-236-0131.