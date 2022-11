Metra Rock Island Line train hits car in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra Rock Island train struck a car in Midlothian Tuesday morning.

Metra said Rock Island train #400 was stopped in Midlothian after hitting a car.

Rock Island Mainline inbound and outbound train service was halted in Midlothian. Metra later said train #400 passengers would board train #402, which may be delayed.

Metra said no one on the train was injured. It is not known if anyone in the car was injured.

Further details were not immediately available.