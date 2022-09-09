Chicago lays out safety plans for Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Little Village parade

Chicago police and OEMC officials laid out their safety plans for this weekend's Mexican Independence Day celebrations and the Little Village parade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is about to be draped in red white and green and the Mexican community celebrates its independence.

"It's something so beautiful and wonderful. We're celebrating our Mexican independence here in Chicago," said Little Village resident Maria Vasquez.

Chicago police and city leaders have prepared a safety plan for the weekend festivities, increasing patrols from the neighborhoods to the Loop.

In the past couple of years the celebrations have made their way downtown, with cars draped in flags circling through the Loop, bringing traffic to a hat.

"We will try to accommodate most everything that will take place as far as a peaceful celebration, but when it comes to total impedance of the liberties of others, if we have to take action we will," said Eric Carter, first deputy superintendent of police.

Chicago police said officers will direct traffic and close streets as needed throughout the weekend. The celebrations include a parade on 26th Street near the Little Village arch Sunday, with floats set to travel down Kostner Avenue.

"It's so beautiful to see all those cars kind of painting the city of green, white and red," said Reyna Torres Mendivil, consul general of Mexico in Chicago.

You can see the preparations well underway in Little Village. Flags and decorations are draped all over to showcase the community's pride. The weekend of celebration also continues a long time tradition for many families, who see it as a chance to reunite with each other.

"It's really nice and intimate," said Jessica Mendoza. "I feel like we all almost get no time together and this is a moment we get together, reach our goals and be united as a family. It's really nice."

"This day is so busy because so many come to the parade," said small business owner Gurrola Roceo. "And it's more business for the store."