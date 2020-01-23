Politics

Barack, Michelle Obama portraits from National Portrait Gallery coming to Chicago Art Institute in 2021

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery's official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be coming to Chicago in 2021 as part of a five-city tour.

The Art Institute of Chicago will be the first stop on the tour, from June 18, 2021 to August 15, 2021.

Kehinde Wiley's portrait of Barack Obama and Amy Sherald's portrait of Michelle Obama were unveiled at the gallery in February of 2018. The National Art Gallery says the portraits will be accompanied by, "audio-visual elements, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops, curatorial presentations, and a richly illustrated book."

After leaving Chicago, the portraits will travel to the Brooklyn Museum in New York, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.
