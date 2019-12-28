Woman, 19, killed in Chatham apartment shooting was home on break from Michigan State University

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood was home on break from Michigan State University, according to family.The Cook County Medical Examiner Office identifies her as Lyniah Bell, 19.Chicago police say there is one person custody in connection with the shooting, which took place around 9:49 p.m. in the 8100 Block of South Maryland Avenue.A witness heard a gunshot and found the teen in an apartment bedroom, police said.Bell suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The death is being investigated as a homicide because there was no weapon found on the scene, according to law enforcement officials.Police said the incident was possibly domestic-related.Bell was a 2019 graduate of North Lawndale College Prep in Chicago.In a letter to parents, President and CEO of the school, Dr. Garland Thomas-McDavid said counseling resources will be available at the school on Monday and Tuesday between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.While in high school, Bell was a National Honors Society inductee and belonged to the Theater Club and Hoops High. She was also a Peace Warrior and a CAPS student instructor."We just can't say enough good about the positive impact she had on the school community," the letter read. "She will be missed dearly, and our hearts grieve alongside her mother and family."Later Saturday morning, police said they were interviewing multiple people who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, and they had one person in custody. Charges are pending, according to police.Area South detectives are investigating.