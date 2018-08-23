Mickiael Ward found guilty in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4032695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kenneth Williams was found guity of first degree murder and aggrevated battery in the death of Hadiya Pendleton.

A jury has found Mickiael Ward guilty of first degree murder in the 2013 death of Hadiya Pendleton. Ward was also found guilty of aggravated battery to Sebastian Moore and Lawrence Sellers, who were both wounded in the shooting.Ward is charged as the alleged gunman who fired on a group of King College Prep High School students in Harsh Park in the Kenwood neighborhood five years ago. Pendleton was killed. The two other students were injured.Kenneth Williams, the accused getaway driver, was found guilty Wednesday.The jury began deliberations at approximately 1:15 p.m.Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx was in court Thursday morning. She offered support to the mother of Hadiya Pendleton and was among dozens who watched closing arguments in the murder trial of Mickiael Ward.Wednesday Kenneth Williams lowered his head hearing the guilty verdict against him. Williams and Ward had simultaneous trials but each with their own jury.In closing arguments for Ward today, Prosecutor James Papa told jurors the combination of testimony, surveillance video and cell phone data puts Ward at Harsh Park as the shooter was carrying out revenge on who he thought were rival gang members. But the last few minutes of a videotaped police interrogation with Ward was a key piece of evidence."You got to see with your own eyes and with your own ears hear and see his words. What he said to detectives about what happened on the afternoon of the 29th," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Papa.One of the attorneys for Ward, Gina Piemonte, argued that detectives ignored other leads and the state's witnesses were not believable.And that the videotaped interrogation was coerced in this high profile case."There was real, real pressure in this case to solve the crime and to solve it quickly, so what happened? The police formed a theory very, very early on in the investigation," said Gina Piemonte, Cook County Assistant Public Defender.Thursday morning the judge granted motion to eliminate wording that witnesses "identified or positively identified" Ward from a lineup. The defense argued that witnesses thought Ward was "similar" to the person who they thought pulled the trigger.A Cook County jury found Kenneth Williams guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery. It took them less than three hours to decide his fate Wednesday afternoon.The verdict was welcome news for the girl's mother, Cleopatra Cowley, who let out a shout after it was read. The family declined to comment.Pendleton, a sophomore honors student, had performed with her high school band at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration a week before she was killed in January 2013.She and her friends were taking shelter from the rain in Harsh Park, which is located about a mile from Obama's home in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood, when the alleged shooter, Mickiael Ward, allegedly got out of a car driven by Williams and opened fire.Police said Pendleton was not the intendent target. Two other people were wounded in the shooting. Ward and Williams were both 18 at the time.The case against Williams was circumstantial, with no physical evidence or witness testimony tying him to the crime scene."He's the driver of a drive-by. Did he help? Did he aid? Yes. You cannot have a drive-by without a driver," said Brian Holmes, Asst. Cook County State's Attorney.Many members of Williams' family were in disbelief."They have no fingerprints. They ain't got no gun, no pistol, no gun," said Michael Beal, his uncle.Ward's attorneys said that confession was coerced.