2 juveniles stabbed, seriously injured during fight in Midlothian: police

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after two juveniles were seriously injured in a stabbing in the south suburbs on Friday night, police said.

Midlothian police officers responded to the 14500-block of Knox Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired and possible stabbing victims.

Responding officers learned that there had been a fight between multiple people and two juveniles.

The two juveniles, who had been stabbed with a knife, were taken to local hospitals in serious to critical conditions.

Officers took a suspect into custody. That person is being held at the Midlothian Police Station for further investigation.

Midlothian detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information.