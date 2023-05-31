Chicago City Council to take up $51M for migrant housing

The Chicago City Council at Wednesday's meeting will take up funding for thousands of migrants being sent to the city from Texas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As debates rage over how to care for migrants arriving in Chicago from Texas, the City Council will meet Wednesday to consider how to pay for it.

Some Aldermen are still split on whether or not to approve $51 million in aid for migrants in Chicago.

More than 10,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since last August, hundreds are still sleeping on floors in various police departments.

The proposed funding, which City Council is expected to pass, is only expected to last through June.

Alderman David Moore is one of several alderpeople who plan to vote no, while Alderman Michael Rodriquez said doing nothing is not an option.

"I had a meeting, I listened to my constituents and they said if we're not getting anything in return for it for me not to vote for it,, and so I have to listen to my constituents," Alderman Moore said. "

"Nobody has an alternative here," Alderman Rodriguez said. "The fact is the responsible thing to do here is to support these migrants."

On the state level, Chicago is not getting as much money as expected.

In a new budget, Springfield approved over $42 million in migrant aid for the entire state, not just Chicago.

Wednesday's meeting begins at 10 a.m.