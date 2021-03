Celebrating National 'Soup It Forward' Day with Chef Joe Farina

Minestrone Soup alla Victory

It's National Soup it Forward Day! Chef Joe Farina from Victory Italian Zoomed in to WCL to show us a classic Italian soup to share - Minestrone!Check out Chef Joe at the Victory Italian website 1 lb yellow squash1 lb zuccini1 lb carrots1 large white onion1 qt white beans1 qt garbanzo beans1 1/2 gal chicken stock16 oz crushed tomatoes1 tsp black pepper1 tsp salt5 oz fresh green peasBundle of escarole1/4 c Extra Virgin Olive Oil for sautéeing1. Chop squash, zucchini, carrots, and onion.2. Sautée chopped vegetables in the EVOO until tender.2. In your stock pot combine the chicken stock, sautéed vegetables, beans, crushed tomatoes, pepper, and salt3. Simmer for an hour to an hour and a half4. Add fresh peas and escarole, simmer for another 10-15 minutes.5. Serve with fresh grated parmesan cheese and crushed red pepper.