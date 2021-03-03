Windy City LIVE

Celebrating National 'Soup It Forward' Day with Chef Joe Farina

It's National Soup it Forward Day! Chef Joe Farina from Victory Italian Zoomed in to WCL to show us a classic Italian soup to share - Minestrone!

Check out Chef Joe at the Victory Italian website.

Minestrone Soup alla Victory
Farina family recipe
Makes 2 Gallons
1 lb yellow squash
1 lb zuccini
1 lb carrots
1 large white onion
1 qt white beans

1 qt garbanzo beans
1 1/2 gal chicken stock
16 oz crushed tomatoes
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp salt
5 oz fresh green peas
Bundle of escarole

1/4 c Extra Virgin Olive Oil for sautéeing

1. Chop squash, zucchini, carrots, and onion.
2. Sautée chopped vegetables in the EVOO until tender.
2. In your stock pot combine the chicken stock, sautéed vegetables, beans, crushed tomatoes, pepper, and salt
3. Simmer for an hour to an hour and a half
4. Add fresh peas and escarole, simmer for another 10-15 minutes.
5. Serve with fresh grated parmesan cheese and crushed red pepper.
