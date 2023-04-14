Illinois family missing for 9 weeks, some believe children are in danger

NEWTON, Ill. -- A Newton, Illinois, family has not been heard from in nearly nine weeks, and many are concerned for their safety.

Stephen and Monica Lutz and their two sons Nicholas and Aiden were last heard from on February 10th, the day they were reported missing by Stephen's adult daughter Brittany Lutz. Brittany and others are concerned for the safety of the family as they say Stephen has a history with mental illness, violence, and drug use.

"The family is just terrified that the kids are in imminent danger, that's how they all feel on all sides of the family," said Gia Wright, president and founder of the Missing Persons Awareness Network.

According to a Newton police press release, Stephen appeared in court on January 19th of this year via Zoom facing domestic battery charges. He was released on bond under the condition of no contact or entrance into the victim's or his family home. Police say there have been previous domestic violence reports from the family home.

Wright says she's spoken with other members of the Lutz family, and they say Stephen also has a history with drug use and mental illness, WCCU reported.

"They've all said things that are very alarming, not just that there's a possible split personality disorder, believed to have all the signs of schizophrenia," said Wright. "There's been drug use charges since 2006 on Stephen."

On February 10, a U-Haul was seen at the Lutz house attached to Stephen's truck, but the family told no one they were leaving or where they were going. A few days later on the 14th, the family's phones were pinged in Richmond, Indiana, but disconnected shortly after, according to the Missing Persons Awareness Network.

Wright says her and team members went inside the Lutz house to see if they could get answers, and that it was in disarray.

"All the clothes are everywhere. Clothes in the laundry," she said. There was clothes in a suitcase that was half open it definitely wasn't locked, and you have a mix of his clothes and her clothes in there but none of the child's stuff looks like it's missing."

Newton police say they released an attempt to locate the Lutz family on February 14th, though there was no evidence that the family was in immediate danger. Though they are taking the necessary precautions given how long they have been missing. However, Wright disagrees given Stephen's history and the lack of contact with family.

Newton police say the family's last known vehicle is a blue 4 door Ford F-150 with the Illinois plate 3078512b. Any information on the family should be reported to the Newton police department at 618-783-8478.

Stephen W Lutz is (44): 5' 6", 200 LBS. short brown hair, brown eyes.

Monica N. Lutz (34) 5' 4" 180 LBS, long brown hair, brown eyes.

Nicholas S. Lutz (9): 4' 3-5" Brown hair, brown eyes, olive skin

Aiden S. Lutz (11): 4' 7-5" 100lbs. brown/red hair, brown eyes