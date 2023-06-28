Chicago police searching for 3 missing siblings believed to be with older brother

CPD said the four could be traveling to Kentucky

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help locating three missing siblings who they believe are with their older brother.

Police said they believe 19-year-old Jama Abdi went to the home of 12-year-old Basha Abdi, 14-year-old Mohamed Abdi and 15-year-old Weliya Abdi in the 2200-block of Highland Avenue in the city's West Ridge neighborhood and took them without their parents' consent.

Police said they believe it's possible the four are headed to Kentucky in a black four-door 2011 Kia sedan with the Illinois license plate MD57774.

Basha Abdi is described as a Black girl, 5 ft. 5 in. tall and 120 lbs. Mohamed Abdi is described as a Black boy, 5 ft. 7 in. tall and 130 to 135 lbs. Weliya Abdi is described as a Black girl, 5 ft. tall and approximately 150 lbs.

Jama Abdi is described as a Black man, 5 ft. 7 in. tall and 120 to 125 lbs.

If you have seen these siblings or know of their whereabouts, contact Chicago Police Area 3 Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.