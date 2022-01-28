Antioch man Thomas Howe missing for days after car crash

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- The Antioch Police Department is asking for help in their search for a man who's been missing for days after a car crash.Thomas Howe, 24, of Antioch was last seen Saturday, when witnesses say he left the scene of an accident on I-94 near Route 176, in Lake County, Illinois.Two days later, on Monday, Howe's work cell phone was discovered in the Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville.Since then, the Illinois State Police, Lake County Sheriff's Office, and the Lake County Forest Preserve Police have all joined in the search.If you have any information, call Antioch Police.