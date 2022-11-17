Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle fired shots at a homeowner walking their dog Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.

Police said the incident occurred in the 100-block of South Oka Avenue.

A homeowner walking their dog interrupted the suspects while they were trying to steal a vehicle and they then fired shots at the homeowner, police said.

The homeowner was not injured and police said the suspects then fled the area.

Police said it is believed to be an isolated incident and an investigation is ongoing.