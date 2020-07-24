Arts & Entertainment

Gonzo, Pepe the King Prawn talk 'Muppets Now' premiere on Disney+

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- They're back! You've met the Muppets and now it's time for "Muppets Now" on Disney+.

This is The Muppets Studio's first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+.

During the season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he'll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.

"Well it's the same as always, you know, it's not easy," Gonzo said of working with the other Muppets. "Some of them are a little odd if you know what I mean."

Of course, this was all Kermit the Frog's idea.

The show will feature interviews with celebrities by Gonzo, a game show with Pepe the King Prawn, zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker, and lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy.

"It's unbelievable, Pepe's unbelievable game show, I get to make up the rules, Scooter thinks he's got it all under control, he's like my Ed McMahon, my guy on the side and he just does what I tell him to do and we have a lot of fun," Pepe said.

EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Pepe the Prawn King about the new Disney+ show "Muppets Now."



Each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best.

"RuPaul was there, absolutely wonderful," Gonzo said.

Produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Films, "Muppets Now" premieres Friday, July 31, streaming only on Disney+.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneydisney+ streaming servicethe muppets
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy taken down by city
Retired ABC7 Meteorologist Jerry Taft dies at 77
Boy, 7, who drowned after boat capsized in Chicago River ID'd
Chicago COVID-19 restrictions return Friday, frustrating business owners
Patients report weekslong waits for COVID-19 test results as cases surge
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Show More
Illinois reports 1,624 new COVID-19 cases
Auburn Gresham residents demand resources to combat violence
Yankees, Nationals kneel for Black Lives Matter
Michigan City extends park, beach closures as Indiana COVID-19 cases rise by 954
Video of deadly Loop shooting released by police
More TOP STORIES News