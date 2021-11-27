fatal shooting

Murder suspect: Chicago police release surveillance video of man wanted in Homan Square shooting

Victim identified as Marcellas Taylor, according to Cook Co. medical examiner
EMBED <>More Videos

Murder suspect: Chicago police release surveillance video of man wanted in Homan Square fatal shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department released surveillance video of a man wanted for a murder last weekend in Homan Square.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old man who was standing on the corner near the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Rd. on Nov. 20th at about 1:42 p.m. according to police.

The victim was struck in the head and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Marcellas Taylor by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 4 Detectives at 312-746-8252. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago violencesuspect imagessurveillance cameraman killedman shotchicago police departmentsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
6 killed, including gunman, in Denver-area shooting spree
17 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
22 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News