Murder suspect: Chicago police release surveillance video of man wanted in Homan Square shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department released surveillance video of a man wanted for a murder last weekend in Homan Square.The suspect is accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old man who was standing on the corner near the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Rd. on Nov. 20th at about 1:42 p.m. according to police.The victim was struck in the head and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.He was identified as Marcellas Taylor by the Cook County medical examiner's office.Anyone with information is asked to call Area 4 Detectives at 312-746-8252. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com