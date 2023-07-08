My Block, My Hood, My City creates fun day downtown for 1K young people from West, South sides

My Block, My Hood, My City created a fun-filled day in downtown Chicago for 1,000 young people from the West Side and the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cheers of excitement started a fun-filled Saturday for 1,000 young people from Chicago's South and West sides.

Nathaniel Viets-VanLear is the director of youth development for My Block, My Hood, My City, the nonprofit organization debuting its very first "Downtown Day."

"The energy is electric and young people are so excited to explore their city," Viets-VanLear said.

The organization works to provide more opportunities for the city's youth.

"It's a crazy issue that Chicago deals with that so many of its young people have never been downtown," Viets-VanLear said. "People aren't approaching this event with fear. They are approaching it with, 'Oh, my God, yes, welcome these young people downtown. We'll donate to your cause.'"

Ranging from 13 to 22 years old, each visitor to the Loop was given a $50 gift card to explore the city.

"An organization like My Block is so important, because it gives students opportunities and brings more resources to communities. Most students don't get to see downtown often and My Block is giving students that opportunity," said Damarion Spann.

Cathy Holleb is a tour guide downtown, and volunteered with My Block, My Hood, My City on Saturday.

"I want them to have the opportunities that everyone does. Why shouldn't they?" Holleb said.

The teens were sent out across some of the most iconic sites in the city, and said they feel uplifted by this unique opportunity.

"I went to a museum, and they had Black people, African Americans, and it was great to learn more about my culture and my people," said Jessikah-Rae Merritt.

My Block My Hood My City hopes to make this inspiring trip downtown an annual affair for the city's rising next generation.