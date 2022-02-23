Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLS) -- No matter how old you get, your mom will always be your biggest fan - and that's definitely true for this reporter.WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by."That's my mom, hold on," he deadpans to his photographer."Hi, baby!" his mom Sandi yells and waves out the window as she pulls into view of his live shot.The two have a brief exchange, with an exasperated Harris telling her "I'm trying to work!"Harris posted video of his mom's little visit on social media, writing "Typical Sandi."The video has gone viral, getting more than 500,000 views on his Instagram.