ABC7 partners with Navy Pier to present 'CHICAGO LIVE AGAIN,' celebrating return of theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "CHICAGO LIVE AGAIN," hosted by "Windy City Weekend's" Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, heightens the anticipation for the triumphant return of performing arts and live theater in Chicago after 18 months of darkness caused by the pandemic shutdown. ABC7 Chicago teamed up with Navy Pier for a half-hour special capturing the exciting performances that will once again entertain live, on stages across Chicago. The performances were part of a free, two-day performing arts festival sponsored by Navy Pier in September. "CHICAGO LIVE AGAIN" will air twice on ABC7, Sunday, Oct. 10 at 11 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m. The special will also be available on abc7chicago.com and on ABC7 connected TV apps.
In 2020, the pandemic hit the performing arts and theater industry hard as venues, both large and small went dark. This half-hour special welcomes audiences back to Chicago's vibrant theater and performing arts community by offering a sneak peek at the dazzling variety of entertainment available in the 2021 season. Highlights will include Broadway in Chicago's production of Disney's "Frozen" and "Moulin Rouge," the Chicago Shakespeare Theater's performance of the Beatles' "She Loves You," from its production of "As You Like It," and the Black Ensemble Theatre performance of the classic song "I'll Take You There." The melodic voices of the Chicago Children's Choir will also be showcased.
The entertainment industry was the first to shut down and the last to reopen. To herald the long-awaited return of live performance, Navy Pier pulled together 50 of the city's brightest marquee names to perform at a single event for the first time in history. In addition to highlights from this event, the special will spotlight artists and industry experts who tell their stories about the challenges they faced navigating life during the pandemic.
