Nearly 300 gallons of wine flowed out of faucets in town in Italy

CASTLEVETRO, Italy -- A mistake in Italy briefly turned water into wine.

Nearly 300 gallons of Lambrusco came flowing out of faucets in the town of Castelvetro in northern Italy.

The problem came from a local winery.

The workers planned to bottle a new batch of wine, but their product somehow leaked into the pipes.

People in the community thought the mistake was somehow connected to the Coronavirus which has spread to the area.

The problem was fixed in three hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waterwineitalywine industrycontaminated water
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' 7th case of COVID-19 is Chicago man in his 60s: officials
Off-duty officer exchanges gunfire with individual on NW Side: CPD
2nd Indiana case of COVID-19 confirmed: health officials
15 injured in CTA bus crash in Park Manor
Man shot in head drives self to Stroger Hospital: police
Celebrate Women's History Month at Edgewater's International Women's Day Crawl
Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president
Show More
Ill. early voting slow, boost from COVID-19 fears possible
10 dead, 23 missing as China hotel used in COVID-19 fight collapses
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, windy Sunday
Man killed at Airbnb in Barrington Hills
Suburban brewery celebrates International Women's Day with Lizzo inspired beer
More TOP STORIES News