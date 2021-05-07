I-Team

New terrorism charges in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could bring life sentences

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

New terrorism charges in MI governor kidnapping plot could bring life sentences

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They are seen on evidence videos training with combat-style rifles and charged with plotting to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

But it wasn't just guns, according to federal investigators. Bombs were allegedly part of their grand scheme and now three of the accused Michigan militiamen arrested in the case are facing weapons of mass destruction charges in addition to kidnapping conspiracy. Federal prosecutors describe the plot as an act of "domestic terrorism."

RELATED: Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
EMBED More News Videos

The 14 men charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer had far more violent plans than just a kidnapping according to federal and state authorities.



On Thursday Barry Croft Jr., 45, of Bear, Delaware, became the last of three defendants to enter a not guilty plea to the superseding indictment, newly filed in the Western District of Michigan. According to court documents, charged with Croft are Adam Fox, 40, of Wyoming, Michigan and Daniel Joseph Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, Michigan. All three men are accused of knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction, along with the kidnapping conspiracy originally leveled in October 2020. The new superseding indictment alleges Fox, Croft and Harris planned to use the explosive devices to destroy a bridge near Gov. Whitmer's family vacation home that would have taken out her security detail and any responding law enforcement officers.

The men, linked by authorities to a militia group known as the "Wolverine Watchmen," are looking at up to life in prison if convicted. Two other defendants remain charged with federal firearms violations.

RELATED: 13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer: FBI

Even though there are no domestic terrorism statutes currently in the U.S., the description of the case in that term is a signal that federal prosecutors are planning to approach the case in that context.

Last December one key player in the case, Ty Garbin, entered a guilty plea to kidnap conspiracy charges and he also faces up to life in prison for that conviction.

In all, 14 men have been charged, including eight who face state charges in connection with the accused plot against the governor. Among those in state court are Brian Higgins, 51, from the Wisconsin Dells. Higgins was arraigned on Tuesday on a felony charge of supporting an act of terrorism that could yield 20-years behind bars. Authorities say Higgins provided night vision goggles to the militiamen, and a dash camera that was allegedly used to surveil the governor's lake house. A judge set bond for Higgins at $100,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganmurder plotplot foiledkidnappingterrorismi teamu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam
I-Team: Dropped Unemployment Calls
El Chapo's cartel, Chicago fentanyl market targeted by new DEA operation
Renters say they're being kicked out despite eviction moratorium
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker: IL moves into Bridge Phase of reopening May 14
Boy, 12, critically injured in Bronzeville shooting
Officials announce boil order after South Side pumping station fails
CPD sergeant allegedly took bribe from diver who found Rizzo's wedding ring in Belmont Harbor
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
Darren Green Jr.'s family wants IL state trooper charged with murder
IL community college enrollment plummets
Show More
IN mom, son bond after having same life-changing surgery decades apart
Student not charged after nooses found at York HS football field in Elmhurst
Bilingual mental health facility opens in Summit for growing need in Latinx community
US friends sentenced to life in prison in killing of Italian police officer
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
More TOP STORIES News