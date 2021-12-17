deadly fire

Teens escape deadly NYC apartment fire by climbing out 4th-floor window, sliding down pole: VIDEO

The blaze broke out Thursday morning inside a public housing project in the city's East Village neighborhood.
EMBED <>More Videos

Teens escape deadly apartment fire from building's 4th floor

NEW YORK -- Two teenagers escaped a deadly fire on the fourth floor of a New York City apartment by climbing out of the window and sliding down an exterior pole.

Video shows the 18-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy shimmying down the pole and scaling the building as neighbors watched in horror and flames raged out of a window above their heads.

The blaze broke out Thursday morning inside a public housing project in the city's East Village neighborhood.



A 32-year-old man was killed, and a 46-year-old woman was critically injured. The two escaping teens were treated for burns and smoke inhalation but survived, and four others suffered minor injuries.

Multiple electric bicycles were found inside the apartment where the fire originated, and fire marshals are looking into the possibility that they sparked the fire. Residents said they heard a loud explosion before the building caught fire.

Neighbor Tashaka Owens said she believes the teenagers would not have escaped the building alive if it wasn't for that exterior pole.

"They were about to jump out the window, but everyone kept telling them, 'Hold on! Hold on!' So when they held on, they got onto the side of the pole, and they started sliding down ... and those kids, they made it down," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew yorkfatal firefiredeadly fireapartment fireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
NW Side fire victim 'had a kind heart': family
Prayer vigil for fallen firefighter held in Portage Park
Chicago firefighter dies days after NW side apartment fire
Boy, 2, dies in West Pullman fire, mom injured trying to save him
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Show More
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News