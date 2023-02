Sugar Land teenager creating a space for kids to learn about diverse authors

"Reading is who I am:" Sugar Land teenager is sharing her love of books online and authors are taking notice

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- A teenager is using social media to share her love of reading.

Nia Shetty, 13, said she created Page2Page during the pandemic because books can transport you to places you've never been before.

Publishers now send her books to review before they are released to the public.

Shetty has also hosted donation drives to support local charity organizations, including Birthday Bash Box.