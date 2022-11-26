Ryan Construction worker killed at NIPSCO substation in Indiana, company says

SAINT JOHN, Ind. (WLS) -- A NIPSCO subcontractor was killed at a substation in Saint John Friday morning.

The incident happened at Parish Avenue and US 231 in Lake County, Indiana.

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) said the victim worked for Ryan Construction.

The company said an investigation is underway to determine how that person died.

FULL STATEMENT FROM NIPSCO

"Earlier this morning, NIPSCO was notified that there was a fatality involving a contractor working for Ryan Construction.

While NIPSCO is in the process of gathering more information, we can confirm that the individual was doing work at NIPSCO's Hanover Substation.

The specific cause of this tragedy is under investigation."