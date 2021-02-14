NIU marks 13 years since deadly school shooting that killed 5

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Sunday marked 13 years since the shooting tragedy at Northern Illinois University.
On February 14, 2008, a gunman went into Cole Hall lecture hall armed with a shotgun and three pistols and shot 22 people, five fatally.
The gunman took his own life.
The five students killed were Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.
Those at NIU took a moment to remember those who lost their lives as the bells on campus tolled five times Sunday in their honor.
