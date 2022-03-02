EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- They'll be dancing all night all day and then all night again under this tent at Northwestern University.
The Dance Marathon returns this weekend. It's a big fundraiser for two charities.
Samara Lipman, a dance marathon student volunteer at Northwestern, joined ABC7 to talk about the fundraiser.
The 48th annual Dance Marathon will be back in-person after going virtual last year, with nearly 1,000 students dancing non-stop from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
The event has raised $20 million through the years and this year the money will go to Chicago Youth Program and Evanston Community Foundation.
For more information and to donate, visit nudm.org.
Northwestern Dance Marathon returns in-person to raise money for charity
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News