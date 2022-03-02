Community & Events

Northwestern Dance Marathon returns in-person to raise money for charity

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- They'll be dancing all night all day and then all night again under this tent at Northwestern University.

The Dance Marathon returns this weekend. It's a big fundraiser for two charities.

Samara Lipman, a dance marathon student volunteer at Northwestern, joined ABC7 to talk about the fundraiser.

The 48th annual Dance Marathon will be back in-person after going virtual last year, with nearly 1,000 students dancing non-stop from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

The event has raised $20 million through the years and this year the money will go to Chicago Youth Program and Evanston Community Foundation.

For more information and to donate, visit nudm.org.
