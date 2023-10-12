NU football stadium project gets partial green light as Commission OKs renovations, rejects concerts

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- After a long session Wednesday night, members of the Evanston Land Use Commission unanimously voted in favor of controversial stadium renovations at Northwestern's Ryan Field, but denied the school's request to hold six public concerts there.

Northwestern and supporters of the "Rebuild Ryan Field" project envision the changes to be transformative for the city, while also offering community benefits.

"This is not going to cost the city anything, so, as a taxpayer, I get something that brings people to our city, helps revive our economy, and it's not going to cost us anything," supporter Susan Kelly said.

But many community members believe it will have a negative impact on their neighborhood, and many wrote letters to the commission against the plans.

SEE ALSO: Evanston neighbors, activists protest nearly $1B Ryan Field renovation plan

"Expanding the U2 Athletic Facilities District to include large-scale entertainment brings with it a whole host of neighborhood impacts, particularly with respect to transportation, parking demand and noise," said Jeanne Lindwall, with the Evanston Land Use Commission.

The Commission argued, in order for Ryan Field to host concerts, the area would have to be rezoned for commercial use.

"Whatever happens to the people who live near the stadium will vastly outweigh any economic benefit," said Steve Miller, who is opposed. "As far as I'm concerned, build a great stadium for $800 million and don't rezone."

The Land Use Commission will take their recommendations to the Evanston City Council, which has final say over the project and the zoning.