Oak Lawn shooting: Police investigating near gas station at 111th Street, Pulaski

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Oak Lawn police investigate shooting near gas station

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in southwest suburban Oak Lawn are investigating a shooting near a gas station Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene near W. 111th Street and S. Pulaski Rd. around 5:30 p.m. A bullet hole could be seen in the driver's window of a red truck parked on 111th Street.

It's not clear if anyone was injured. Police have not yet released any information about the shooting.

Oak Lawn police have closed down Pulaski between 107th and 111th and 111th Street from Cicero to Pulaski.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
