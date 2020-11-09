Eisenhower Expressway outbound lanes shut down for shooting investigation on West Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have shut down the outbound Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side to investigate a shooting Monday morning.

Police said they received a call of a person shot at 3:52 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-290 at Homan Avenue.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, police said.

Outbound traffic is being diverted off the expressway at Homan Avenue. Possible detours include Roosevelt Road to the south, the Randolph Washington corridor or Lake Street.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
