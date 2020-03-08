Off-duty officer exchanges gunfire with individual in Forest Glen, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after reports that an off-duty officer exchanged gunfire with an individual on the Northwest Side Sunday.

According to a statement from Chicago police, an off-duty officer was in the Forest Glen neighborhood at around 8:30 a.m., when he saw individuals tampering with a vehicle.

The officer identified himself and attempted to intervene when the suspect fired shots in the direction of the officer in the 5200 block of N. Lawler Avenue, police said.



The officer returned fire and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

No one is in custody.

COPA is currently investigating the shooting. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoforest glenofficer involved shootingshots firedoff duty officerchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' 7th case of COVID-19 is Chicago man in his 60s: officials
2nd Indiana case of COVID-19 confirmed: health officials
15 injured in CTA bus crash in Park Manor
Man shot in head drives self to Stroger Hospital: police
Celebrate Women's History Month at Edgewater's International Women's Day Crawl
Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president
Ill. early voting slow, boost from COVID-19 fears possible
Show More
10 dead, 23 missing as China hotel used in COVID-19 fight collapses
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, windy Sunday
Man killed at Airbnb in Barrington Hills
Suburban brewery celebrates International Women's Day with Lizzo inspired beer
'A Pint for Kim': Blood drive memorial honors Naperville woman
More TOP STORIES News