Chicago woman arrested for illegally boarding plane without ticket at O'Hare airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was arrested Sunday morning for illegally boarding a plane at O'Hare International Airport.
Yaazmina Payton, 23 of Chicago, was removed from the plane just after 8 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident, Chicago police said.
She has been charged with criminal trespassing after boarding an airplane without a ticket in Terminal 3 of O'Hare, according to police.
Payton is expected to appear in bond court Monday.
The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.
