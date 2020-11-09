Chicago woman arrested for illegally boarding plane without ticket at O'Hare airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was arrested Sunday morning for illegally boarding a plane at O'Hare International Airport.Yaazmina Payton, 23 of Chicago, was removed from the plane just after 8 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident, Chicago police said.She has been charged with criminal trespassing after boarding an airplane without a ticket in Terminal 3 of O'Hare, according to police.Payton is expected to appear in bond court Monday.