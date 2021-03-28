Inmate killed after correctional officer taken hostage at Oklahoma jail

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- A tense hostage situation has ended at the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday evening with the inmate hostage-taker dead.

Earlier in the day, inmates took a correctional officer hostage on the 10th floor of the jail. One of the inmates was shot and killed in an effort to free the correctional officer.

The officer has been taken to an Oklahoma City Hospital but is not reported to have suffered serious injuries, KOCO reported.

Oklahoma City police are still working to secure the jail.

Authorities plan to hold a press conference in the coming hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
