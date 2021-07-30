Olympics

Geneva native, cancer survivor performs better than any prior US male in Olympic games triathlon

Team USA currently leading medal count
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Geneva native earns 6th in Olympic triathlon

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Local athletes competing in the Summer Games include a Geneva native who beat cancer.

Kevin McDowell finished sixth in the triathlon -- the best-ever showing for a U.S. male.

"Incredibly proud: He's worked so hard and overcome so much. It was almost surreal," his mother Traci McDowell said of her son's accomplishment.

McDowell was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma 10 years ago when he was 18.

His parents said he wants other cancer survivors to know that recovery takes patience.

The U.S. was in the lead early Friday morning, with 41 total medals. China had 38 and the Russian Olympic Committee had 32.
