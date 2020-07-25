3 men first to be charged as part of 'Operation Legend' in Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people have been charged with federal offenses as part of "Operation Legend," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In early July, Attorney General William Barr announced the creation of a nationwide law enforcement initiative intended to send federal resources to states and cities seeing a recent surge in violent crime, according to an Associated Press report.

The charges are the first federal prosecutions in Chicago under "Operation Legend."

RELATED: President Trump sending 'hundreds' of federal agents to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort; Mayor Lightfoot says focus will not be protesters

"Operation Legend has strengthened our efforts to apprehend and charge illegal gun offenders in Chicago," said U.S. Attorney Lausch in a statement. "Under Operation Legend, we are working closer than ever with the Chicago Police Department, ATF, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to arrest and prosecute individuals engaging in violent crime in the city."

Darryl Collins, 30, of Dolton was charged with illegal possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Friday.

Romeo Holloway, 21, of Chicago was also charged with illegal possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, officials said.

Darrly Phillips, 22, of Chicago was charged with illegal possession of a machine gun, according to the statement.

All three men are in federal custody.

The video in the player about is from previous coverage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth looparrestchicago crimegun safetychicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jerry Taft, retired ABC7 meteorologist, dies at 77
Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy taken down by city; aldermen react
ABC7 colleagues share memories of Jerry Taft
As Illinois' COVID positivity rate rises, hospitalizations remain flat
South Side bar's patio application denied citing violence concerns, forcing COVID-19 closure
Rally, march in Homan Square demands city move CPD funding to social services
West Town girl, 12, raises money for Belmont Cragin fire victims
Show More
Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices
Brighton Park resident uncovers WWII artillery shell
Finally, baseball is back in Chicago!
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear with patchy fog
VIDEO: Jerry Taft bursts into uncontrollable laughter
More TOP STORIES News