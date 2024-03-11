John Cena strips down on Oscars stage to announce winner of best costume design

John Cena presents the award for best costume design during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES -- We saw a lot of John Cena at the Oscars tonight.

Back in 1974, a streaker later identified as Robert Opel ran across the stage at the Academy Awards while flashing a peace sign.

This year, as Cena took the stage in a similar fashion for a fun "streaker skit" with host Jimmy Kimmel before presenting the award for best costume design.

"This is supposed to be funny!" Kimmel joked.

"The male body is not a joke," Cena responded as he hesitated to walk out on stage. He also noted that he doesn't wrestle naked - he wears "jorts" instead. Moments later, Cena slowly walked out on stage (Yes! Nearly naked!) as the crowd laughed.

The fun back-and-forth moment began trending online, with one X user saying, "That was great fun!"