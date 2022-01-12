plane crash

WI family pleads for US gov't to help find 2 missing women after Panama plane crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Family pleads for US to help find 2 missing after Panama plane crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Wisconsin family is pleading with the U.S. government to help find two women missing after a plane crashed off the coast of Panama.

The two women were on a plane with three other people when it crashed in Panama Bay on January 3.

The pilot, another passenger and Anthony Velleman were rescued. His wife, Deb Velleman, is a retired Waukesha teacher. She and another woman from downstate Illinois have not been found.

Authorities in Panama are looking for them, but Velleman's son Josh wants the U.S. government to get involved, too.

"It's been a week and they are American citizens," he said. "I believe the U.S. should do the right thing, bring those Americans home where they belong."

So far, the United States embassy in Panama has said the U.S. government will not send a search team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinillinoisu.s. & worldmissing womanplane crash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
CA police pull pilot from plane moments before train crash
Airplane crashes near San Diego neighborhood, no survivors reported
Michigan man, 23, killed in fiery New Hampshire plane crash
No one hurt after plane crashes during hard landing at Chicago airport
TOP STORIES
Autopsy reveals Damari Perry's cause of death
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron
How does COVID go from a pandemic to an endemic?
Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID
Suspect arrested in Young Dolph's death; 2nd man charged
Man carjacked good Samaritan trying to help in NW Ind. crash: police
Chicago organizations push for federal voting rights legislation
Show More
Chicago may have hit omicron peak, but too soon to tell, Arwady says
Mom charged with son's death had lost custody of her children in 2014
IDOC halts county transfers after COVID-19 outbreaks
COVID to blame for mail delivery problems in Elmhurst: USPS
Northwestern, ND, UChicago involved in financial aid scheme: lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News