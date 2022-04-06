localish

Jersey man cares for community with food pantry, feeds hundreds

By Beccah Hendrickson
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Mario Partee started Community Care Food and Clothing Pantry with his mom, Dianne, after speaking with community leaders and realizing his neighbors were in need.

About 10% of the township lives in poverty, and the Partee family knew they could help.

Together, they set up a pantry that looks like a grocery store, where community members can shop for their items in an environment they're used to.

When Dianne passed away in 2017, Mario was unsure at first how he could continue this effort without her, but he has, and he's expanded it in her honor.

The pantry now serves about 600 people a month in the community and gets rave reviews from everyone!
