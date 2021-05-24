shooting

Shooting in Park Forest leaves 4 injured after fight at private celebration: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people were injured in a shooting in downtown Park Forest Saturday.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. outside a theater venue where a private celebration was being held in the 300 block of Artist Walk, according to police.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that a physical altercation inside the business led to the shooting.

Park Forest police officers, who were already in the downtown area, immediately responded when they heard shots being fired. When they arrived at the scene, they did not see any suspects but did find four victims, according to police.

A 29-year-old Matteson man, a 31-year-old Country Club Hills man, a 30-year-old Harvey woman, and a 33-year-old Country Club Hills man were among those injured, officials said.

The injured were treated by Park Forest and Matteson paramedics. Three were transported for emergency room treatment, while the fourth person self-transported to the hospital.

Two of the victims suffered serious injuries, but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

Several windows in the downtown area were also damaged in the incident.

A large police presence responded to the shooting, as well as the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation unit.

Police said they believe there was more than one firearm involved in the shooting as an active investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Park Forest Department Investigation Division at (708) 748-1309. Callers may also remain anonymous.
