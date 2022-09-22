Off-duty Chicago police sergeant pleads not guilty after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground

Chicago Police Sergeant Michael Vitellaro has been charged after an incident in Park Ridge in which a teen was pinned to the ground.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago police sergeant pleaded not guilty to official misconduct and aggravated battery charges after an incident in Park Ridge last July.

The incident occurred on July 1 at a Starbucks in the 100-block of South Northwest Highway.

Video showed Michael Vitellaro, 49, pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground after the off-duty sergeant found the boy touching his son's stolen bike.

The boy's family said he was just trying to move the bike out of the sidewalk and had nothing to do with the theft.

Park Ridge teen pinned to ground by off-duty CPD sergeant in viral video

The teen's parents shared cell phone video of the incident. In it, the boy's friends can be heard yelling for Vitellaro to get off their friend as he is heard saying 'He's taking my son's bike.' The teen's family said they think the attack was racially motivated, as the 14-year-old is Puerto Rican and Vitellaro is white.

Vitellaro was charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery. In court on THursday, he entered a not guilty plea t the charges.

Vitellaro has also been relieved of his police powers.

The parents also said they are filing a lawsuit against the officer, and the Chicago Police Department and Civilian Office of Police Accountability have both started internal investigations.

The video i this story is from a previous report.