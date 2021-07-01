CHICAGO -- PAWS Chicago will be launching their "Underdog to Wonderdog" program July 7th to help find homes for their most misunderstood dogs!
PAWS Chicago is the city's largest No-Kill animal shelter. They've created the campaign to bring attention to their underdogs who are searching for exceptional adopters and help them blossom into Wonderdogs.
"The love you get is equal to the love you give. These animals will need extra love but in result you will get so much in return," said Mark Lukas, a volunteer at PAWS Chicago.
The organization will waive the adoption fees as well as offer training resources for new adopters. For more information, visit their website at www.pawschicago.org.
PAWS Chicago seeks homes for its most misunderstood dogs
LOCALISH
TOP STORIES
Show More