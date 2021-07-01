localish

PAWS Chicago seeks homes for its most misunderstood dogs

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago rescue seeks homes for its most misunderstood dogs

CHICAGO -- PAWS Chicago will be launching their "Underdog to Wonderdog" program July 7th to help find homes for their most misunderstood dogs!

PAWS Chicago is the city's largest No-Kill animal shelter. They've created the campaign to bring attention to their underdogs who are searching for exceptional adopters and help them blossom into Wonderdogs.

"The love you get is equal to the love you give. These animals will need extra love but in result you will get so much in return," said Mark Lukas, a volunteer at PAWS Chicago.

The organization will waive the adoption fees as well as offer training resources for new adopters. For more information, visit their website at www.pawschicago.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkdogslocalishwlspet adoption
LOCALISH
Brooklyn Boutique Upcycles Antique Linens
Chicago rescue seeks homes for its most misunderstood dogs
Bite into history at the McDonald's McMansion on Long Island
Online radio station gives LGBTQ artists a platform
TOP STORIES
Chicago alderman indicted on federal bribery charges
Chicago police supt. discusses July 4 strategy
Manhattan DA charges Trump's company, CFO with tax fraud
Gunshots or fireworks: How to tell the difference
What we know about victims, missing in Fla. condo collapse
Judge orders woman released in Waukesha Slender Man stabbing case
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
Show More
Morris industrial fire 'in check' after use of cement, officials say
WWII veteran turns 100 on July 3
Illinois reports 457 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Illinois gas tax July 2021: Some IL drivers see hike more than others
Online radio station gives LGBTQ artists a platform
More TOP STORIES News