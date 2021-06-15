kidnapping

Peru, IL, kidnapping victim found safe in Peoria; suspect ID'd but on the run

Victim initially identified as teenage girl; police say she's young woman in her 20s
By Alexis McAdams and the ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Peru, IL kidnapping victim found safe; suspect at large

PERU, Ill. (WLS) -- A young woman was found safe after being snatched off the streets of Peru, Illinois, early Monday morning, police said.

Peru police said despite the victim initially being reported as a teen girl, she is a young woman in her 20s. Police said she was found safe and is being kept in a secure location in Peoria.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Plum and Seventh streets, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago, in LaSalle County.

Multiple witnesses said two men forced a screaming girl into a white pickup truck, the FBI said.

Police said a suspect has been identified in the kidnapping.

WATCH: Police announce updates in Peru kidnapping
EMBED More News Videos

Peru police give updates on the kidnapping of a young woman early Monday morning, and a person of interest in the case.



There was evidence of a violent struggle at the scene, police said. They reviewed video evidence and spoke with neighbors and witnesses, and police credited with the help of those witnesses and other citizens with helping them solve the case.

Police said they found the woman around 11 a.m. Tuesday. She was shaken up, but had no physical injuries that required medical attention.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police believe the kidnapper is from the Peoria area, and is currently on the run. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

RELATED: Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping as she waits for school bus - VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

A Florida mom says she's been fighting off guilt after her daughter was nearly kidnapped. Here's what she shares about the encounter her daughter had with the alleged attacker.



Peru police said they believe it is a domestic-related abduction, and that the victim and the suspect, who is a convicted felon, have a previous dating history.

Bobby A. Cross, 27, was named the suspect in this kidnapping. There is currently a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court. His last known address is in Peoria.

Several firearms were recovered, including one with a silencer, during their search of a vehicle involved in the kidnapping where the victim was found.

The FBI has been called in to assist the Peru Police Department.

Tips can be reported to the FBI (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 or directly to Peru Police Department.

Please note: The video in the player at the top of the story is from an earlier report

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoislasalle countykidnappingkidnapfbiteenagerteenmissing teenager
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Chicago woman sentenced in kidnapping plot against romantic rival
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
Jefferson Park woman pleads guilty in kidnapping, murder-for-hire plot
US and Haiti seek release of 17 abducted by gang, including 5 kids
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News