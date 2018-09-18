PETS & ANIMALS

6 dogs rescued from inside hot moving truck in Streeterville

EMBED </>More Videos

Five dogs and a puppy were rescued after being discovered inside a hot moving truck in Streeterville.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five dogs and a puppy were rescued from inside a hot moving truck in Streeterville, Chicago police said.

A group of good Samaritans were walking past the U-Haul truck in the 200-block of East Grand Avenue Monday night when they heard barking inside and were stunned by what they found. Six dogs, including a newborn puppy, were crowded inside the moving van.

The rescuers said they found two parking tickets on the windshield, the earliest issued at 5 p.m. and they knew that it had been a hot day in the city, so they pried open the door and brought them water.

Chicago police arrived on the scene shortly after midnight and the group told police that they were bringing at least one of the dogs to a 24-hour vet for a check-up.

"One of them had apparently just given birth, I mean it was, I would say, a couple days old at most," said good Samaritan Jayme Tudor. "I'm not going to walk past a truck with dogs in it where there is no ventilation and not do anything.

"It's insane. If you can see behind me, the entire thing is just full of dogs and cockroaches and it's filthy and was about 100 degrees in there," said good Samaritan Taylor Kravit.

Police said the owner, a 70-year-old woman, came out of a nearby hotel. She said the dogs were hers and that she's in the process of moving.

The group said they would take care of the dogs for the night to help her out and they would return them later Tuesday.

Police said no tickets or fines were issued.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogsrescuegood samaritanChicagoStreeterville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
7 injured when startled camel bucks at Pittsburgh circus
Woman accidentally traps bear in van; Bear finds way out
Outrage after shelter pepper sprays dog to be euthanized
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Defense expected to call use of force experts to testify in Van Dyke trial Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with scattered showers
Mack, Amukamara lead Bears over Seahawks 24-17
Cubs show off playoff formula in beating Diamondbacks
Kanye West announces new album with Chance the Rapper, move back to Chicago
Carson's returns online weeks after closing doors
Police K9 kills dog at Bacon Fest
SpaceX will take a Japanese billionaire on a trip around the Moon
Show More
Man caught shaving on train: "My life is all screwed up"
Man charged with punching Metra conductor after refusing to pay fare
Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' among big winners
Little Tony's Big Mystery: mob underboss Anthony Zizzo missing 12 years
More News