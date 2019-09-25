bear

Bear munches on expensive Pinot Noir grapes at California winery just before harvest time: VIDEO

MENDOCINO CO., Calif. -- A bear with a mature palette found his way to an expensive crop of grapes at California winery.

However, these aren't just any grapes.

The bear is going after pricey Pinot Noir fruit that is freshly ripe for harvest time.

The big guy was captured on Navarro Winery's surveillance cam.

He apparently knows just when the vintage is ripe for snacking - Harvest time is when the fruit is at its absolute sweetest.

Navarro is hoping he leaves enough behind for their 2019 Pinot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswineagriculturewine industrybearcaught on videou.s. & worlddrinkingfruitcaught on cameraharvestsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
Bear caught taking a nap in restaurant bathroom
VIDEO: Colo. couple fights off mother bear, cubs
VIDEO: Bear breaks into NorCal home, rummages through fridge
VIDEO: Zoo visitors delighted by itchy bear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump meets with Ukraine leader after memo released
Harvey girl shot in head day before 12th birthday dies
VIDEO: Villa Park girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
50 Years later: Chicago 7 Trial
Northern Illinois Food Bank founder dies at 83
D.C. gun violence rally draws hundreds of Chicagoans
2 women attacked by man with hammer on Crystal Lake bike trail, witness says
Show More
13-year-old girl kidnapped, sexually abused in Humboldt Park
Joliet overdoses linked to suspected Fentanyl-laced cocaine
Couple killed in front of Texas home as they returned from hospital
Carjacker steals couple's U-Haul before killing their dog
Staph infections prompt closure of Peterson Gymnastics Center on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News