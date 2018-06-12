PETS & ANIMALS

Brookfield Zoo mourns sudden loss of young dolphin Maxine

The Brookfield Zoo is mourning the loss of their 3½-year-old bottlenose dolphin, Maxine. (WLS)

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
The Brookfield Zoo is mourning the loss of their 3-year-old bottlenose dolphin, Maxine.

Diagnostic results indicate she died from an acute bacterial infection that quickly caused organ failure.

Zoo officials say Maxine's health issue is an isolated case and poses no danger to the other dolphins.

"Maxine's death has been devastating to all of the Chicago Zoological Society family and she will be greatly missed," said Bill Zeigler, Senior Vice President Animal Programs, Chicago Zoological Society.
