New dog-friendly area opens inside Calumet Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Families with dogs have a new place to stretch their legs on the far South Side.

Chicago Park District representatives and 10th Ward Alderman Susan Sadlowski Garza opened a new dog-friendly area Thursday morning at Calumet Park.

The ceremony was held at 9 a.m. at the new dog-friendly area. The dog-friendly area is located on the east side of the Calumet Park Fieldhouse, 9801 S. Ave G in Chicago.

After the ceremony, owners and their furry friends soaked up the sun in the new digs.
